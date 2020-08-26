SURGOINSVILLE – Matthew Lee Walker, 40, of Surgoinsville, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
Matt was a very caring and loving person, especially when it came to his son, the light of his life. They loved to play basketball and football together, listen to music and watch movies, play video games, fish, and love their dogs.
Matt was formerly employed at AGC in Kingsport and Church Hill; as well as the Hawkins County Humane Society of Rogersville.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roach and Helen Barton; paternal grandmother, Mary Sue Walker and father-in-law, Earl Maiden.
Matt is survived by his son, Landen Warren Maiden Walker; wife Rachel Maiden Walker; parents, Wayne and Edna Walker; brother, Kirby (Jennifer) Walker; sister, Candice (Steve) McMillian; father and mother-in-law, James and Linda Larkins; nephews, Logan Smith and Fen McMillian; nieces, Reagan Smith, Kaylee McMillian, and Emily Walker; paternal grandfather, C.S. Walker; several aunts and uncles, great aunts and great uncles, many cousins; also his fur buddies Lady and Little Bit; special great aunt, Sandy; special cousins, Travis and Carolyn.
It was Matt’s wish not to have a funeral service. Anyone who knew Matt knew of his love for shelter animals, he would want any memorial donations to be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
