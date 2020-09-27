KINGSPORT - Matthew Brian Hicks, 32, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Matthew was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He was a graduate from Dobyns-Bennett Highschool and was employed at Lowes.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Peggy Harkleroad.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Kathy Smith; sister, Ashley Hicks; grandfather, Gale Harkleroad; nephew Mason Hicks; niece, Irelynn Hicks; uncles and aunts, Lynn and Rhonda Harkleroad, Jack and Judy Buchanan; cousin, Brian Harkleroad, Brandon and Christopher Buchanan, a host of extended family and friends.
The family will be receiving family and friends at Gale Harkleroad’s residence.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A private burial will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message for the Hicks family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hicks family.