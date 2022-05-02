BIG STONE GAP, VA - Matthew Aaron Poteet, 54, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia passed away suddenly on April 29th, 2022. Matt was a graduate of Appalachia High School and Clinch Valley College (The University of Virginia’s College at Wise). He was a former employee of the town of Big Stone Gap and a longtime member of the Big Stone Gap Rescue Squad.
The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm Tuesday, May 3 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm at the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, officiated by Rev. Robert Hill. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com