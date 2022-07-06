VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Matilda Reasor Cobb passed away on Saturday, July 2. 2022, with her family by her side. She made the Smucker’s Jam jar for reaching age 100.
She was born December 25, 1921 to Lillian Fugate and James H. Reasor, part of a large farm family of ten. She graduated from Big Stone Gap High School and Radford Teacher’s College and married James H. Cobb, Jr. in 1949. As a military wife, she raised three children, endured nine moves in 23 years, including John’s service in the Korean War and Vietnam War. After retirement they developed a mini horse farm in South Carolina. Their final move was to Williamsburg, Va., where John died in 2011.
She is survived by daughters, Beverly Gartman (Tom), and Barbara Yager (Ted); son, John G. Cobb; and grandson, Justin Gartman (Michelle).
A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Olinger Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Darryl Blair officiating.
Military rites, by local VFW and DAV posts and the Va. Army National Guard Honors Team, honoring Harold Hampton Reasor, Matilda’s brother who died in 2021, will be held just prior to Mrs. Cobb’s service at the church.
Burial will follow at the Reasor Cemetery, Turkey Cove section of Olinger.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, Va. is honored to serve Mrs. Cobb’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.