KINGSPORT - Matilda Jo Hilton Bowen, 62, Kingsport, passed away July 8th after a battle with cancer. The diagnosis was delivered June 8th so it was a brief battle.
Jo was a long established realtor and a lifelong, proud resident of Kingsport. She was educated at Kingsley, Ketron, and ETSU. She spent her life in service to others. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and served on its board of directors for many years.
She was a lifelong animal advocate participating in many rescues and fostering animals of many species including dogs and cats, horses, ponies, pigs, ducks, geese, black bears and more.
She was also a huge advocate for the homeless and abused people in our community. Her church was Shades of Grace, so she funneled much of her work through there helping people off the street and into housing. She offered hope and helped to make life on the streets less painful, whether the need be food, coats or empathy.
Jo is survived by her husband of 18 years, Joey Bowen, her daughter Hillary Ruth Smith, her sister Mickey Hilton-Roney and husband Scott, as well as 2 nieces, Melissa Kleiner and Markeeta Bryant and husband Matt, 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews.
And last but not least she will be greatly missed by all her pets, and met by her past pets--especially Kermit (world famous internet star) and Lucky at the rainbow bridge.
Visitation will be Sunday July 11th, from 5 to 7pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7pm, with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Graveside services will be conducted, Monday July 12th at 11am at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery on East Carters Valley Road.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations including food and pet food which can be dropped off at the visitation or sent directly to Shades of Grace Church, Kingsport, Hunger First, Kingsport, or Bridge Home No-Kill Animal Shelter in Blountville.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
