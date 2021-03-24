CHURCH HILL - Marylin Powell, 90, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Marylin was born in Greene County, TN and then resided to Church Hill when she married Lewis Powell. She was a cafeteria worker for several years until she retired. She was of the Holiness faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Powell; son, David Travis Powell; parents, Roy and Bessie Hankins; several brothers and sisters.
Marylin is survived by her grandson, Rhett Powell (Caroline); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Troy Cutshall officiating. The burial will follow to New Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery; 228 Cox Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the MSA Hospice for the loving care they provided to her.
