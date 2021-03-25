CHURCH HILL - Marylin Powell, 90, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Troy Cutshall officiating. The burial will follow to New Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery; 228 Cox Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to the MSA Hospice for the loving care they provided to her.
To leave an online message for the Powell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Powell family.