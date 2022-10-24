Mary Warner, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary lived most of her life in the Big Stone Gap area except when she became ill and moved to Cincinnati with her daughter and archnemesis son-in-law. It was at this time, Mary found herself at the diabolical hands of her family who she believed simply wanted to make her life miserable. To the contrary, Mary was provided outstanding care by her daughter Sherri with the occasional obligatory visit by her son-in-law who she would say, “you’re just coming down here to check and see if I’m still alive.” During her stay in Cincinnati, she would always enjoy the Dr. Phil show……and so would everyone else because the volume was set at 87. But her favorite time was when the local young fireman would come over to help her or transport her. That put a smile on her face and possibly caused her to “accidentally fall” a few other times. Despite her goal of getting back home where she perfected the culinary palate of Hardees and the Huddle House cuisine, Mary needed more care than her daughter to give her and returned back from her short “Big City Life” to her family and friends in the mountains of Southwest Virginia where she spent her final days.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video