RALEIGH, NC - Mary Virginia Cline Black, 70, died on April 7, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. A native of Norton, Virginia, she graduated from John I. Burton High School in 1970 and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Upon graduating from UT, she began a career as a paralegal in Raleigh, working for several years in North Carolina government and private legal sectors.
In 1996, Gina moved to and worked several more years in Norton until returning to Raleigh in 2019.
She was an avid gardener, loving to work with, and discuss, her colorful flowers. She loved her cats.
Gina was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Norton, serving many times on the vestry.
Prior to moving from Raleigh to Norton, she was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh P. Cline and Nancy Litton Cline of Norton and her former husband, Richard Black of Raleigh.
She is survived by her son, Richard Cline Black of Raleigh; her niece, Holly Cline of Grundy, Virginia; her brother, Pat Cline ( Debbie ) of Norton, VA; and several cousins on the Litton and Cline (Gillenwater) sides.
Special thanks for the assistance and support of her friends and cousins in Virginia and North Carolina, All Saints Episcopal Church, The Church of the Good Shepherd and the multiple health care providers in Raleigh.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, on Saturday, April 16 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 227, Norton, VA 24273 or to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, NC 27603.
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 is in charge of arrangements, please see www.brownwynneraleigh.com for online condolences.