MOUNT CARMEL – Mary Trent, 93, answered her Heavenly Father’s call to come home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence.

On this Earth, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and a hard worker. She was the daughter of the late Malcolm “Pat” Brooks and Celesta Austin Brooks. Mary was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church.

