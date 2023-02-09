MOUNT CARMEL – Mary Trent, 93, answered her Heavenly Father’s call to come home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence.
On this Earth, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and a hard worker. She was the daughter of the late Malcolm “Pat” Brooks and Celesta Austin Brooks. Mary was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Pryor H. Trent Jr., and Clarence Mowell; brothers, Kenneth Brooks (Faye), Malcolm Brooks, Jr., Jack Isaac Brooks (Jean), and Sammy Lee Brooks (Sue); sisters, Lillian Price (Pierce), Betty Carver (John), Athene Brooks, and Trula Price (Kelsey).
Survivors left to cherish her precious memories are her daughters, Carylon Trent Alley (Bo) and Connie Trent Warren; stepsons, Ernie Mowell (Sandra) and Gary Mowell; grandson, Aaron Warren, Pryor C. Warren; step-grandchildren, Averi and Chad Sills, Scott and Mary Alley, and Leah and Mike Lubas; several step great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Kenner Cemetery with Pastor James Adams officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.