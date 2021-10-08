Mary Sutherland Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Sutherland passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Sutherland Hamlett-dobson Funeral Homes Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.