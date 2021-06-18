KINGSPORT - Mary Sue Rigsby, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long illness. Born in Big Stone Gap, VA, on June 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Sherman and Jennell Kilbourne Coomer, she has resided in Lee County, VA, until moving to Kingsport. Mary graduated from Mountain Empire Community College and Master’s Degree from East Tennessee State University. She retired from Scott County School System. Mary will be remembered as a loving and devoted person, sister, and friend who loved to travel and she traveled extensively.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Kirkus and Sharon Clark.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tammy McElyea of Jonesville, VA; two sons, Jeff McElyea and Monica of Breckenbridge, CO, and Gary McElyea and Betsy of Pennington Gap; sister, Jackie Crawford and Rev. John of Florida; brother, Charles Coomer and Susan of Kingsport.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Powell Valley Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions Lee County Community Hospital, 127 Healthcare Dr., Pennington Gap, VA 24277