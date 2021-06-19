KINGSPORT - Mary Sue Rigsby, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long illness.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Powell Valley Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions Lee County Community Hospital, 127 Healthcare Dr., Pennington Gap, VA 24277.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Rigsby.