CHURCH HILL - Mary Sue Reed, 71, of Church Hill, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence.
Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was married for 52 years to the love of her life, James. Mary was a member of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Harold Dockery and Myrtle Ruth Dockery Collins and Emet “Tweetle” Collins; sister, Phyllis Stapleton; and sister-in-law, Nancy Reed.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory are her loving husband, James; sons, Christopher Reed (Jill) and Jonathan Reed (Stephanie Marsh); grandchildren, Laken Wilson, J.B. Wilson and Jordan Reed; sisters, Carolyn Boggs and Jean Boggs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, 1421 Gibson Mill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Sam McDavid. Those attending the service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 10:45 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar View Christian School, 1900 Flanders St., Kingsport, TN 37665.
The care of Mary Sue Reed and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.