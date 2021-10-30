Mary Sue McDavid Hutchins, 69, left her walk of life on October 29th, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief battle with COVID. She retired from Church Hill Exxon of 18 years. She was born to the late Clyde McDavid and Lois Shupe McDavid on June 10th, 1952, in Scott County, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hutchins on November 4th, 2015; one brother, Wayne McDavid; two nephews, Donald Collins and Shawn Anders; mother in law, Grace Hutchins; and several sisters-in-law.
Mary is survived by one daughter Misty (Ricky) Hutchins; two sons, Michael Hutchins and Scotty McDavid; two grandsons, Logan (Makenzie) Youngblood and Jordan McDavid; two granddaughters, Gracie Youngblood and Brittany McDavid; three great-granddaughters, Jada Cox, Kenzi McDavid, and Kahlaya McDavid; one daughter in law, Tonya McDavid; three brothers, JC McDavid, Duck McDavid, and Charles Martin; three sisters, Frances Necessary, Bonnie McDavid, and Kate Browder; special friends; Marilyn Fletcher and Gale Harkleroad.
Family and Close Friends Only. The family requires masks.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, November 1st at Trinity Memorial. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jerry Scalf and Billy Moore officiating. Graveside to follow at New McDavid Family Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA.
Special Thank You to Patrick and the rest of the staff at JCMC ICU COVID.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.