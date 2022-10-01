KINGSPORT - Mary Sue Easley, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Holston Manor.
She was born October 9, 1932, in Kingsport, to the late Willis and Bessie Riley Allen.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was a godly example to her entire family.
She was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught the ladies Joy Class for fifty years. Her Sunday school class was her life and Mary enjoyed attending all activities at the church.
Mary loved working in her yard and attending her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory are her daughters, Elaine Arnold (Jerry) and Melanie Adkins (Chip); grandchildren, Derek Church (Hollie), Brittany Church, Adria Shannon (Donnie) and Anabella Arnold; great-grandchildren, Peyton Church and Isabella Church; beloved cat, Rowdy; several nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends also survive.
A private family Graveside Service was conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of Mary’s favorite charities.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the kind nurses with Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Mary Sue Easley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
