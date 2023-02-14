Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Mary Shelby Nickels Castle, 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.
A resident of Scott County, VA she was a homemaker and a member of Weber City Baptist Church. Shelby was a true example of a Godly woman, always putting everyone else first and having a smile for all she came into contact with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Castle, and her parents, Carl and Nannie Bell Nickels.
She is survived by her son David Castle and wife, Charnita (Weber City); daughter, Sandra Honaker and husband, Jason (Gate City); sister, Nell Hartsock and husband, Daris (Gate City); brother, Henry Cain and wife, Peggy (Tazewell, VA); sister-in-law, Lou Satterfield and husband, Stan (Clinton, TN); grandchildren, Kenny Howe, Spencer Howe and wife, Amanda, Lakin Davidson and husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Kacey, Jacob, Kenley, Tuff, and Aubrie; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Carolyn Pendleton and Patricia Bloomer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Scott Fields officiating. Kristen Gillenwater, Rachel Cradic, and Leif Ratliff will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside.
Pallbearers will be William Lyons, Spencer Howe, Richard Hartsock, Lyle Hartsock, Dustin Davidson, and Gary Frasier.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.