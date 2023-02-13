Mary Shelby Castle Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Mary Shelby Castle, 84, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence, peacefully in her sleep.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you