GATE CITY, VA - Mary Shelby Castle, 84, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence, peacefully in her sleep.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.

