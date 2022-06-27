ROGERSVILLE - Mary Sharalyn Sherry Seal, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on June 25, 2022 in Rogersville.
Sherry was born to Melvyn and Sharon Long on December 14, 1964. Sherry was a graduate of Cherokee High School. Sherry was married to Craig Seal for thirty-one years. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She worked as an educator for thirty-one and a half years. Sherry dedicated a majority of her career to the students of Surgoinsville Middle School.
She is survived by her loving husband, Craig Seal; children, Stephanie (Ryan) Waye and Christopher Seal; parents, Melvyn and Sharon Long; siblings, Kim (Steve) West, Chris Long; grandchildren, Aubriana Seal, Abram Lima, Ethan Seal, and Keegan Waye; nephew, Leland Blair.
The family of Sherry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hawkins County EMS and the ER staff at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Hope Community Church. Funeral services will be held directly after at 6:00 pm with Chris Bishop officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. The family of Sherry does ask that if you wish to attend the graveside service or if you are a pallbearer to please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Ryan Waye, Tommy Smith, Kent Seal, Austin Dillard, Joseph Bear, Marty Scism, Mark Morley, and Josh Stephy.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.