BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mary Ruth Ward, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born and raised in Patrick County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ellis T. and Ruth (deHart) Smith. She moved from Martinsville, Va. to Big Stone Gap in 1976 and worked in the dietary department of Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Buddy” Ward; daughter, Teresa Anne Ward; sisters, Estelle Joyce and Daisy Turner; brother, Robert Smith; daughter-in-law, Kathy Ward; and son-in-law, Jay Dula.
Surviving are her sons, W. B. Ward, Madison Heights, Va., Keith Ward, Chris and wife Sabrina Ward, all of Big Stone Gap; daughter, Lisbet Dula, Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, John Ward, Misty Ward, Cody Ward (Alex) and Scott Ward; great grandchildren, Willoh and Prim Dietz; brother, Howard T. Smith, Stuart, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to MEOC and PACE for their special care, and to Mary Ann Tabor, who was Mrs. Ward’s personal care aide and friend.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Greg Townsend, minister and Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
Graveside Committal services will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, October 23, 2020. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Keith Ward, Scott Ward, Cody Ward, Robert Hill, Joey Skeen, and Randy Gabbert.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Ward’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.