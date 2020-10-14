KINGSPORT - Mary Ruth Trent Ferrell, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020, at the V. A. Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home, TN 37684 (off State of Franklin Rd.) Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 645, Kingsport, TN 37662 or to the charity of your choice in Mary’s honor.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Hospital, Wilcox Hall for their compassion and care. Also a special thank you to Kim Bruner, Jeff and Sylvia Begley, friends and neighbors for always being there.
The care of Mary Ferrell and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.