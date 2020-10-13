Proverbs 31: 10 -12 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The Heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life”.
KINGSPORT - Mary Ruth Trent Ferrell, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was born in Rogersville, TN and had lived in Kingsport for the past 54 years.
Mrs. Ferrell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, loved her cats, was a very cheerful giver and always placed others above herself.
Mrs. Ferrell was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Ferrell; parents, Will and Bobbie Trent; sisters, Violet Coward and Pat Russell; brothers, Guy Trent and Doyle Trent.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 53 years, Waymon Ferrell; sons, Michael Ferrell and wife, Carmon, Christopher Ferrell and wife, Luana; granddaughter, Haven Ferrell; step grandson, Nickolas Roberts; brother, Larry Trent and wife, Carol; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020, at the V. A. Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home, TN 37684 (off State of Franklin Rd.) Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 645, Kingsport, TN 37662 or to the charity of your choice in Mary’s honor.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Hospital, Wilcox Hall for their compassion and care. Also a special thank you to Kim Bruner, Jeff and Sylvia Begley, friends and neighbors for always being there.
The care of Mary Ferrell and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.