Mary Ruth Skeens Yonts Smith

CHURCH HILL - Mary Ruth “Mamaw Yonts” Skeens Yonts Smith, 82, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol. Born in Kingsport on September 9, 1938, a daughter of the late William Auther and Elizabeth Jane Riner Skeens, she had resided in this area her entire life. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who loved to cook and serve others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; and one daughter, Stella Reene Graham.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Pauline Trent, Wyhava Craft, and Cynthia Carter, sons, Wendell Yonts, Mark Yonts, and Virgil Yonts, Jr.; sons-in-law, Jim Owens, Ricky Trent, Danny Craft, Jerry Carter, and Wes Graham; and 17 grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rachel Commons, RN, of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU, who took very good care of her while in ICU.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Mitch Russell officiating.
Burial will follow at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the home, 6754 Carters Valley Rd. Church Hill, TN.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Yonts, William Trent, Ben Trent, Danny Craft, Travis Graham, Anthony Bruner, and Brayden Yonts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Yonts and Gavin Neff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pauline Trent, 102 Clicktown Rd., Church Hill, TN 37642.