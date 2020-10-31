FALL BRANCH - Mary Ruth Simpson, 90, of Fall Branch, went home to be with her family on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 15, 1930.
She retired after 40 plus years from Belk’s Department Store. Other than work, she enjoyed going to church, where she was loved and was loved by everyone.
Ruth is precede in death by her husband of over 50 years, Fred Simpson; her foster son, Danny Simpson; and her parents.
She is survived by special nieces Sharon Gaddy and Teresa Booher ; sister, Patsy Pierson; and many other nieces and nephews and special friend, Elsie Miller.
Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum II, officiated by Rick Baulder and Bob Simpson.
Online condolences may be made to the Simpson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Simpson family.