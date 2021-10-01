GATE CITY, VA - Mary Ruth Lane, 89 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab.
Family will receive friends from 10 – 11 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside service will be at 11:30 AM at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Family extends a special thank you to the staff of Nova Health and Rehab.
We suggest the use of face coverings and practice social distancing to all of those attending.
