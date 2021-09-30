GATE CITY, VA - Mary Ruth Lane, 89 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab. She was born on June 28, 1932 in Scott County, VA to the late W.M. Hensley and Rhoda McDavid Hensley. She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting. She was also a member of Catron’s Chapel Church. In addition to her parents, Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Lane; sisters, Alice Hensley, Jean Hensley, Bea Wininger; brothers, Herbert and Clarence Hensley.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Calhoun and husband Dwain; son, David Lane and wife Elizabeth Marie; grandchildren, Stephen Calhoun, Andrew Calhoun and wife Lauren; great grandson, Henry Arthur Calhoun; sisters, Margaret Thacker, Mildred Pierson and husband Bobby Joe, Shirley Jenkins, Ella Mae Williams and husband Paul; brothers, Dewey Hensley, Worley Hensley and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Janie Hensley.
Family will receive friends from 10 – 11 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside service will be at 11:30 AM at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Family extends a special thank you to the staff of Nova Health and Rehab.
