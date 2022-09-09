Mary Rhoten Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mary Rhoten, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Mary Rhoten Hill Residence Oak Recommended for you