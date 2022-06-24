BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School.
She married James M. Lyons on February 2, 1964, in Dante VA at the home of her sister Elizabeth Queen Sutherland. They lived in Wise VA, Hampton VA, Kingsport, TN and settled in the Bloomingdale community where they were proud members of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed by Sears in 1975, where she worked her way up to home electronic sales and became one of the top salespeople at the Sears store in Kingsport. She remained there until she retired. She enjoyed cooking, baking, family get togethers, traveling and watching her grandchildren in their activities along with helping in the Church.
Mary is preceded by her parents Allen W, and Roxie Buell Queen, and siblings Roger Queen, Linda Queen, Elizabeth Queen Sutherland, James Queen, Jr., and Norma Queen Greisdorn.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years James M. Lyons; sons, Steve A. Lyons (Sonja) Johnson City and James C. Lyons (Hope) Wise, VA; grandchildren, Joshua S. Lyons Lauren B. Lyons Lawson, D. Nikkei Lyons, John C. Lyons. three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Larry Browder officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 125 Coley St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.