KINGSPORT – Mary Penley, age 84 passed away on December 9, 2021 and was of the Christian faith.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to contribute, do so to their favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the Penley family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Mary Penley.