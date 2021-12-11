KINGSPORT – Mary Penley, age 84 passed away on December 9, 2021 and was of the Christian faith. She was born in Scott County, Virginia to Worley Penley and Clara Henry Penley. She was predeceased by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She graduated from Shoemaker High in 1955 and completed LPN training, working at Holston Valley Community Hospital/Wellmont for 39 years full time and 4 years part time in the Birthplace unit. She loved to shop at the Fort Henry Mall and eat at the Piccadilly. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved bluegrass and gospel music. She also liked to watch Living Faith television and making candy at Christmas for family and friends. She enjoyed living at Kiwanis Towers and had made many friends there.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to contribute, do so to their favorite charity.
