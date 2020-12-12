Mary Pauline Ketron went to be with the Lord Thursday 12/10/20 at her residence after a heart attack. She was born in Sullivan County Tennessee where she lived most of her life until she moved to Dothan, Alabama in July 2010 to be near her son and extended family.
She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend to many. She was a graduate of Holston High School. She was a lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was a member of the order of Eastern Star for many years. She worked at Tri City Airport for about ten years before retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years William Lee Ketron, daughter Janice Faye Ketron, four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her son Dan Ketron and his wife Sylvia, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Al South officiating.
Interment will follow the service at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Devotion.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Beulah Baptist Church 491 Beulah Church Road Kingsport, Tennessee 37663.
