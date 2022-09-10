KINGSPORT - Mary Patricia ‘Pat’ Bacon was born in Rogersville, TN; then her parents moved to Kingsport, TN where she lived most of her life. Pat was a quiet, gentle person and will be lovingly remembered by her family who are comforted to know she is now at peace with her heavenly father. She was married for 52 years to the love of her life Kenneth Bacon who truly adored her. Pat loved her family and had a beautiful talent of playing the piano by ear. She was an avid reader and loved to cook and shop.

She was preceding in death by her husband Kenneth Bacon, mother, Ethel Edwards; father, Everett Price and infant great grandson, Quinten Bacon.

