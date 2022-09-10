KINGSPORT - Mary Patricia ‘Pat’ Bacon was born in Rogersville, TN; then her parents moved to Kingsport, TN where she lived most of her life. Pat was a quiet, gentle person and will be lovingly remembered by her family who are comforted to know she is now at peace with her heavenly father. She was married for 52 years to the love of her life Kenneth Bacon who truly adored her. Pat loved her family and had a beautiful talent of playing the piano by ear. She was an avid reader and loved to cook and shop.
She was preceding in death by her husband Kenneth Bacon, mother, Ethel Edwards; father, Everett Price and infant great grandson, Quinten Bacon.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter; Randy ‘Bo’ Bacon (Kristen) and Linda Walters (Todd); grandchildren, Brooke Shelton (Nigel), Max Bacon (Ramona), Lauren Bacon, Clay Walters (Holly), Ashley Harrison, and Alex Johnson; great grandchildren, Daymian Dunn, Mila Bacon, and Ezlynn Bacon; special sisters-in-law, Nancy Bacon, Patsy Cumbow, and Gwen Clodfelter; several special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Tammy Payne for her acts of love and care throughout the years. The family is grateful to Amedisys Hospice and especially RN Vanessa for her kindness and support. And our utmost appreciation goes to her caregiver Brenda for the care and love she gave throughout her illness. Also a special thanks to her caregiver Hannah.
A private family Entombment Service will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please send charitable contributions in memory of Pat Bacon to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org
The care of Mary Patricia “Pat” Bacon and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.