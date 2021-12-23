SURGOINSVILLE - Mary Molene Leonard Carr, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Surgoinsville Free Will Baptist Church where she served many years as a children’s Sunday School teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Kenneth” Carr; daughter, Judy Loraine Carr Brooks; parents, Jep and Bobbie Leonard; and brother, Clay Leonard.
She is survived by sons, Johnny (Patty) Carr and Bobby (Mitzie) Carr; brother, J.L. (Joy) Leonard; sister, Brenda (Wayne) Vaughn; granddaughters, Kimberly McKenzie, Erica Hicks, Beth Jarnigan, Emily Zortman, and Ashlynn Carr, and Grandson, Patrick Carr; great grandchildren, Rilynn and Zoe Hicks, Keegan McKenzie, Kenner and Cadence Jarnigan, J.P. and Finley Carr; a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, December 26, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 27, 2021, with Rev. Jesse Hartgrove officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.