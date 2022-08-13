KINGSPORT - Mary Margaret Steadman Bowles, 82, of Kingsport passed away at her home Thursday, August 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Bowles; her parents, Dr. Raymond A. and Bonnie Steadman; her brother, David A. Steadman; and her sister, Ann Gretchen Steadman.

Mary Margaret was born December 22, 1940. (She was due the 25th, but Dr. McNeer wanted to get to Florida for Christmas, the solution – castor oil.) Enrolled at St. Dominic’s, grades 1 through 7, she asked the nuns so many questions that they finally told her she would get all the answers when she died. Graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1958, she attended Texas Women’s University and East Tennessee State University.

