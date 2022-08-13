KINGSPORT - Mary Margaret Steadman Bowles, 82, of Kingsport passed away at her home Thursday, August 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Bowles; her parents, Dr. Raymond A. and Bonnie Steadman; her brother, David A. Steadman; and her sister, Ann Gretchen Steadman.
Mary Margaret was born December 22, 1940. (She was due the 25th, but Dr. McNeer wanted to get to Florida for Christmas, the solution – castor oil.) Enrolled at St. Dominic’s, grades 1 through 7, she asked the nuns so many questions that they finally told her she would get all the answers when she died. Graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1958, she attended Texas Women’s University and East Tennessee State University.
Mary Margaret was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. Before her declining health, she was involved with several church-related activities. She was also a member of the Kingsport Junior League, serving as a volunteer at the Kingsport Public Library for a number of years. She had a diversity of interests: books (a voracious reader), art, crafts, and even carpentry. The latter was put to use when she was a volunteer for Habitat For Humanity.
Mary Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Ann Taylor (Mac) of Richmond, VA and Marika Elizabeth Bowles of Kingsport; three sons, James Scott Bowles, William Howard Bowles (Heidi), John Christopher Bowles all of Kingsport; five grandchildren, and a sister, Martha Ellen Steadman.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the charity of one’s choice.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be no more pain: For the former things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4
Mary Margaret, you now have all the answers. Be at peace with God.