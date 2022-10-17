STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Mary Magdline Bledsoe Bartley Danner of Stickleyville, died Friday, October 14, 2022 after a year of declining health. She was born September 29, 1929 to Polly (Robinette) and Quillen Bledsoe in Pattonsville, Va. Her siblings, John, George, Oscar and Curtis, Nanny Bledsoe and Lucille “Maude” Lundy predeceased her.
She married Edgar Bartley in 1949 and became stepmother to his 12 children; four of which were under 18 and still at home. Edgar was a widower and Mary helped raise his four children by his second marriage. Ten of the children are now deceased: John Bascom (JB); Eugene; Willard; Inez; Causby; Kermet; Hubert; Lloyd; Jerrie and Richard (Dick). She loved each child as her own.
She is survived by sons Marlin (Alice), Greencastle, IN; Cletus (Trish) Denver, CO; Wanda Dickeson (Roger), Indianapolis, IN; Ralph Bartley (Katherine) Petersburg, VA and Tim Bartley (Rhonda) Gate City, VA, and her sister Lula Bledsoe Doris of Duffield.
Following the death of her husband Edgar in 1981, she married Richard Danner of Dryden in 1984. Richard died in 2002. She felt Richard was her soulmate and he made her laugh. Her laughter was said to be contagious! She was saved and professed faith in Jesus Christ as a child and always lived a Christian life as a Primitive Baptist, loving her Savior. She was an avid reader, amateur nature photographer, CNA/caregiver; cook and homemaker. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and many special friends and neighbors. We would like to thank the staff at Lee Health and Rehab of Pennington Gap. A sincere thank you to a couple of very special caregivers, Athena Witt and her wonderful daughter Ashley.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM with a funeral service following at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Burial will follow at the Robbins Cemetery in Pattonsville with Pastor Steve Tilley of the Heritage First Church of God, Kingsport, TN officiating.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefunerlhome.com We are located at 42098 East Morgan Ave.
Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Phone 276-546-2456.
Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Mary Magdline Bledsoe Bartley Danner.