STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Mary Magdline Bledsoe Bartley Danner of Stickleyville, died Friday, October 14, 2022 after a year of declining health. She was born September 29, 1929 to Polly (Robinette) and Quillen Bledsoe in Pattonsville, Va. Her siblings, John, George, Oscar and Curtis, Nanny Bledsoe and Lucille “Maude” Lundy predeceased her.

She married Edgar Bartley in 1949 and became stepmother to his 12 children; four of which were under 18 and still at home. Edgar was a widower and Mary helped raise his four children by his second marriage. Ten of the children are now deceased: John Bascom (JB); Eugene; Willard; Inez; Causby; Kermet; Hubert; Lloyd; Jerrie and Richard (Dick). She loved each child as her own.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video