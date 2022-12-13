KINGSPORT – Mary Jessee Magdalene Henderson, 85, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Russell County, Virginia; daughter of the late Charles and Rosa Kimberlin Lampkins. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Frank Stapleton; her first husband, Robert “Bobby” Jessee; seven sisters, Belvia Hileman and husband, Rev. Sam Hileman and Frances Tignor Mullins and husband, Rev. Hie Mullins, Nannie Robinson, Bell Statzer, Dorthula Lampkins, Bessy King, and Daisy Wright; two brothers, George Lampkins and Marsh Lampkins; and one foster daughter-in-law, Melissa Kreeger, whom she loved very much.

