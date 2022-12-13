KINGSPORT – Mary Jessee Magdalene Henderson, 85, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Russell County, Virginia; daughter of the late Charles and Rosa Kimberlin Lampkins. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Frank Stapleton; her first husband, Robert “Bobby” Jessee; seven sisters, Belvia Hileman and husband, Rev. Sam Hileman and Frances Tignor Mullins and husband, Rev. Hie Mullins, Nannie Robinson, Bell Statzer, Dorthula Lampkins, Bessy King, and Daisy Wright; two brothers, George Lampkins and Marsh Lampkins; and one foster daughter-in-law, Melissa Kreeger, whom she loved very much.
She was a former employee of Lebanon Apparel and worked for Walmart in Lebanon, Virginia for three years. She was a member of Russell County Transportation from 1993 until 2001. She served as a foster parent for six years. She was a farmer and loved her animals. She was of the Baptist faith and loved singing gospel music and attending church.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rev. Neil Henderson; two foster sons, Charles Kreeger of Limestone, Tennessee, and his son, Chandler, and John Kreeger and wife, Cheryl of Bristol, Virginia; two step-daughters, Lori Brickey and her sons, and Lesia Frazier and husband, Jeff; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Funeral Services for Mary Magdalene Jessee Henderson will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Roger Phillips and Rev. Ed McClain officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 11:00 a.m., Saturday. Pallbearers will be Roger Jessee, Randy Hileman, David Hileman, Charlie Hileman, Charlie Lampkins, and Chandler Kreeger.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Henderson family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website, following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.