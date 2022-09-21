GATE CITY, VA - Mary (Montgomery) Trivett, 69, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mary was born in High Point, NC, on August 3, 1953, and was the daughter of the late John and Esther Bernice (Shutt) Montgomery.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and a devoted member of the Living Church of God, Bristol, VA.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Nancy Reagan, and brother, Steve Montgomery preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of twelve years, Robert Allen Trivett, daughters, Tammy M. Polchies and husband, Michael, and Angela Darlene Millard and husband, Curtis, son, Joe Trivett, granddaughter, Jessica Cook, sisters, Wilma M. Phillips, Patricia L. Irwin, Loral Fouts, and Harriett G. Lewallen, brother, John Montgomery, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Lenny Bawer officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, VA. Joe Trivett, Danny Trivett, Gerald Helbert, Chris Helbert, Stephen Canter, and Larry Southern will serve as pallbearers.
Michael Polchies will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, VA for the graveside service.