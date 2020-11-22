KINGSPORT - Mary M. Bacon, 87, went to be with her husband, J.D. and her Lord, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Sullivan, County, TN on December 6, 1932. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed flower gardening when she was able.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Dosser (J.D.) Bacon, parents, Axie Beatrice Watson and John Latture Morrell; sister, Delores Geraldine Morrell; brothers, Joseph Willard Morrell and Harold Davis Morrell; father and mother-in-law, Noble Bacon and wife Virginia; brother-in-law, William Thomas Bacon and wife Betty and Little Tommy.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her sister, Royce Morrell Smith; son, Mark Stephen Bacon and Myra Bacon Sanders; grandsons, Matthew Stephen Bacon and Joseph Lucas Bacon, Alexis and Leeland Sanders; daughter, Rev. Patricia (Pat) Bacon Tipton and husband Fred Lynn; granddaughter, April Dawn Tipton Harmon and husband Chris; great- grandchildren, Dillen, Joanna, and Gabe Harmon.; brother-in-law, Jerry Bacon and wife Judy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel with Pastor Wayne Fortner officiating.
Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband following the funeral service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Apostles.
Pallbearers will be Jay Swecker, Jerry Bacon, Matthew Bacon, Joseph Bacon, Larry Allen, and Allen Douglas.
Online condolences may be made to the Bacon family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Bacon family.