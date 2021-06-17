GATE CITY, VA - Mary Lynn (Blankenship) Dunham, 86, of Gate City, VA passed away on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center.
She was born in Scott County, VA on September 28, 1934, to the late Charles and Fannie (Snodgrass) Blankenship.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James D. Dunham and sisters, Betty Blankenship and Charlotte Gay; and infant grandsons, Andrew and Dustin Elliott.
Mary was employed 33 years by Scott County Schools System, working at Shoemaker Elementary and Gate City High School. She was an active member of Gate City Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
Left behind to cherish her memory are, daughters, Karla Elliott and husband, Mike, Diane Cassell and husband, Benny; grandchildren, Chad Elliott, Jason Elliott, Mia Fields, Lindsay Roberts; 7 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 -1:00 p.m., Saturday June 19, 2021, at the Gate City United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the church with Rev. Gordon McBride officiating. Members of the Gate City United Methodist Church will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Her grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and great grandsons, Chad Elliott, Jason Elliott, Aaron Roberts, Michael Fields, Dustin Elliott, Logan Elliott, Kasen Elliott, Cohen Elliott, and River Roberts will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab for their love and care.
An online guest register is available for the Dunham family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mary Lynn (Blankenship) Dunham.