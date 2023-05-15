GRAY - Mary Lucille Deakins Smith, 88, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Washington County, Tennessee on November 18, 1934, a daughter of the late Richard Beryl and Etta Marie Ford, she has resided in this community her entire life.
Lucille worked as a librarian for the Washington County Library System- Gray Branch Library for an honorable 35 years. She was also a devoted member of Gray United Methodist Church. Lucille enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed and remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother to those who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Harold Keith Deakins; second husband, Lawrence Smith; two brothers and one sister.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Nancy Sutphin (Farrell) and Deborah Deakins; son, David Deakins (Pam); two grandsons; one granddaughter; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11:00am in the Garden of Devotion at East Tennessee Cemetery at 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN, 37617. The service will be officiated by Gerald Trent.
Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:45am prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington County Library System- Gray Branch Library or Gray United Methodist Church in honor of Lucille.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Mary Lucille Deakins Smith.