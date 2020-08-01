KINGSPORT - Mary Louise Highsmith, formerly of Kingsport, TN passed away Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a resident at Laurel Crest Retirement Community in W. Columbia, SC where she had lived for the past 14 years.
She was a member of the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport and served as a long time volunteer at Holston Valley Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Lewis Highsmith and parents, Ernest and Joanna Mitchell.
Surviving are her sister, Margaret Griffith and husband, Jack; her three daughters, Margaret H. Lockhart and husband, James J. of Lawrenceville, GA, Joanna H. Meekins (husband Russell - deceased) of Columbia, SC, and Catherine M. Highsmith and husband, Olney England of Supply, NC; five grandchildren, Joanna Lecholop (Tim), Rebecca Ellerton (James), Ben Meekins (Maggie), Catherine Benda (Alan) and John Coles (Elizabeth) and 6 great grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Fiona, Ellie, Luke, and William.
A private graveside family committal will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport.
Memorial gifts may be made to Laurel Crest Employee Appreciation Fund. These may be mailed to PCSC, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.