CHURCH HILL - Mary “Louise” Feagins Click, age 86 of Church Hill, entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 13, 2023. Louise was born on March 16, 1936 in Bulls Gap, TN to Harry and Eva Feagins. Louise was married to Mr. Marvin Click and after many years of a happy life together, he preceded her in death on April 1, 2017.

Louise loved her life. She loved her family and she was one of the blessed ones who got to fulfill her bucket list with her daughter and son-in-law. Louise was a devoted member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church in Weber City, VA for many years. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.

