CHURCH HILL - Mary “Louise” Feagins Click, age 86 of Church Hill, entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 13, 2023. Louise was born on March 16, 1936 in Bulls Gap, TN to Harry and Eva Feagins. Louise was married to Mr. Marvin Click and after many years of a happy life together, he preceded her in death on April 1, 2017.
Louise loved her life. She loved her family and she was one of the blessed ones who got to fulfill her bucket list with her daughter and son-in-law. Louise was a devoted member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church in Weber City, VA for many years. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Marvin Click; sister, Carolyn “Cubby” Pleasant; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Lucas. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Burita “Bea” Carter and husband Brian; grandchildren, Bryan Carter, and Brandon Carter; two great-grandchildren, Emma Carter, and James Madison Carter; brother, Hubert Feagins; two sisters, Lois Campbell, and Lochiel Lucas; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Brother George Winegar officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00 am. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Click family.