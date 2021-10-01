NICKELSVILLE - Mary Lou Wood 81, of Nickelsville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Alan Moser officiating. Music will be provided by Becky and Greg White. Pallbearers will be Brian Boggs, Dylan Boggs, Logan Boggs, Greg Parks, Andy Mitchem, and Ricky Lucas. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Odle and Clint Moser. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
