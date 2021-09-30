NICKELSVILLE - Mary Lou Wood 81, of Nickelsville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Robert and Jennie Odle and lived her entire life in Nickelsville, VA. She was a devoted member of Nickelsville United Methodist Church. She worked as a RN at Holston Valley Medical Center before her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald Wood; son, Jeffery Wood; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Eugene Quillen; aunt, Minnie Vicars; brother-in-law, Ernie Wood niece and nephew, Jackie and Jan Quillen.
Survivors include her brother, Pete Odle and wife Nancy; nephew, Scott Odle and wife Tonya; special sister-in-law, Betty Hurd; cousin, Larry Vicars and wife Ann; honorary grandchildren and caregivers, Brian, Brenda, Logan, and Dylan Boggs and Ginger, Greg, and Kelli Beth Parks along with Andy and Alisha Mitchem; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Alan Moser officiating. Music will be provided by Becky and Greg White. Pallbearers will be Brian Boggs, Dylan Boggs, Logan Boggs, Greg Parks, Andy Mitchem, and Ricky Lucas. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Odle and Clint Moser. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Wood family.