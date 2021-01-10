NORTON, VA - Mary Lou Salyers, 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.
Mary Lou was a long-time member of Norton Pentecostal Church where she loved her church family dearly. During her lifetime, she opened her home and heart to over 100 children she babysat for and who affectionately referred to her as “Mamaw”.
For the past 18 months, she has called Mountain View Nursing Home her home. She was cared for by the kindest loving healthcare professionals and staff who helped her adjust to her new home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Salyers; daughter, Myra Calton; granddaughter, Krystal Calton; parents, Claude and Ruth Provence; and her step-mother, Elizabeth Provence.
She is survived by her sister, Greta Phelps of Norton, VA; daughters, Connie (Lowell) Haney of Johnson City, TN and Benita (Alan) Ferguson of Roanoke, VA; son, Stacy (Lesa) Salyers of Norton, VA; three grandchildren, Charlie (Ashley) Calton of Roanoke, VA, Mallory (Jerrett) Hubbard of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Kara (Justin) Qualls of Big Stone Gap, VA; niece, Andrea Phelps, of Alexandria, VA; and three great-grandchildren, Hillary Hubbard, Wyatt Calton, and Reid Calton; step-grandchildren, Joshua Ferguson and Kristi (Travis) Bowles, all of Roanoke VA, Brendan (Austin) Haney of Jacksonville, FL, and Joseph (Amanda) Haney of Hickory, NC; special extended family, Misty (Terry) Mullins and their children Marissa and Olivia of Wise, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid guidelines, the family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 12:00 P.M. till 1:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA in a walk-through visitation with a graveside service to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev Roger Sloce and Rev Jimmy Qualls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; MEOC Fuel Fund, PO Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 in memory of Mary Lou Salyers. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
