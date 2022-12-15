Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers passed away at her home on December 9, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Hiltons, Virginia on February 1, 1930, to Paul Nottingham, Sr., and Lela Bolinger Nottingham.

Preceded in death by her parents and husband of 62 years, Richard W. “Wedge” Ayers, sisters Jean Issacs and Virginia Peavler, and brother John O. Nottingham.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video