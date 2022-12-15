Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers passed away at her home on December 9, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Hiltons, Virginia on February 1, 1930, to Paul Nottingham, Sr., and Lela Bolinger Nottingham.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband of 62 years, Richard W. “Wedge” Ayers, sisters Jean Issacs and Virginia Peavler, and brother John O. Nottingham.
Mary is survived by three daughters; Jacqueline Ayers, Katherine Ayers (John Little), and Patricia Ayers. She leaves her brother, P.T. Nottingham, Jr, and three grandchildren; Julia Harrison, Elizabeth Harrison (Eric Knoche); Brett Creasman (Beth); step-grandchildren John, Brian, Lucinda, and Margaret Little.
She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, many step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dozens of dear friends.
Mary grew up in Kingsport, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett HS to attend Tusculum College and ETSU Extension in Kingsport. She studied business accounting.
Married in 1948, Mary fulfilled her simple life’s dream – to create a loving family.
In retirement, they moved to a farmhouse near Greeneville, TN. Mary was an active member at Asbury United Methodist Church, volunteering in the office and as a baby cuddler in their Child Center.
Mary moved to Knoxville in 2012 to be near family, and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Farragut, TN.
She spent many years caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s Disease and asked that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in her husband’s honor. alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Please join us for a celebration of Mary’s life at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec 17; visitation at 1:00 pm, service at 2:00. Graveside service follows at 3:00, Oak Hill Memorial Park.