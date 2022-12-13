Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers passed away at her home on December 9, 2022, after a brief illness.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers Kingsport Condolence Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Illness Recommended for you