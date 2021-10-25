NICKELSVILLE, VA – Mary Lou McDavid, 77 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1944 to the late Buren Gillespie and Lizzie Hartsock Gillespie. She was a lifelong member of Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked at the Kingsport Press for many years. Mary Lou loved her grandchildren and her special nephew, Patrick. She was a caregiver to many and loved to travel. She had been to see all 50 states and several continents. She loved the McDavid family who stuck by her all her life. In addition to her parents, Lou is preceded in death by her husband Raymond McDavid (10/28/95); brother, Hoyt Allen Gillespie.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Shane McDavid and wife Lindsey; grandchildren, Nevaeh Darnell and Avie McDavid; sisters, Rhonda Gillespie; brother-in-law, Gordon Hamm; brother, Darrell Gillespie and wife Carolyn; nephew, Patrick Hamm; nieces, Leisa Sturm and husband Paul, Julie Hill and husband Brian; Stephanie Strode and husband Chris; lifelong friend, Linda Clark.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the son’s residence. Funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor P.J. Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvis Vicars, Larry Gillespie, Giles Gillespie and members of Culbertson Chapel U.M.C. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Flowers will be accepted but memorial contributions may be made to Culbertson Chapel U.M.C.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Elmcroft of Kingsport and Amedysis Hospice.
