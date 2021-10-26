NICKELSVILLE, VA – Mary Lou McDavid, 77 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the son’s residence. Funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM with Pastor P.J. Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvis Vicars, Larry Gillespie, Giles Gillespie and members of Culbertson Chapel U.M.C. Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Flowers will be accepted but memorial contributions may be made to Culbertson Chapel U.M.C.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Elmcroft of Kingsport and Amedysis Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA in honored to serve the family of Mary Lou McDavid.