WEBER CITY - Mary Lou McArthur Roberts, 91 of Weber City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Virginia to the late James and Clarice Lane McArthur and later moved to Weber City, VA. She worked for Dr. Dan Culbertson for many years and later as a teacher’s aide for the Scott County School System. She also served many years on the Weber City Town Council. Mary attended Holston View United Methodist Church until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, and pride of her life, Terry Lyn Roberts and an infant daughter, Linda; her former husband, Bruce Roberts; her brothers, James Trigg McArthur and wife Juanita, Jack McArthur and wife Jane, Bobby McArthur and former wife Mary Ann; sisters, Helen McArthur Doggett and husband Ralph, Margaret McArthur Day and husband Bennett and Betty McArthur Estepp and husband Harmie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends.
Mary is survived by her close cousin, Jody Hamilton, and her special friend Rose Watson, as well as, her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she loved to talk to and visit with.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, December19, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Pallbearers will be Andy Wolfe, Benny Wolfe, Doug Napier, Logan Napier, Terry Wolfe, Dennis George and Danny Buchtman. Honorary pallbearers will be G.W. Dougherty, Michael Carrico, Mack Edwards, John Flanary, Danny Calhoun and her many friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston View UMC or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Roberts family.